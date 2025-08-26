Cooler with Additional Rain Chances this Week

TULSA, OKLA — Widely scattered showers and a few isolated t-storms this morning and afternoon, mainly along and south of I-40.

Highs today ranging from 70s west to lower 80s east.

After a brief break in precipitation tonight, more unsettled weather returns tomorrow.

Scattered showers and storms tomorrow morning with widespread activity tomorrow night through Thursday night with heavy rainfall possible leading to localized flash flooding.

Temperatures will remain below average this week with highs trending in the 70s for most locations for highs from Wednesday through Friday with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.

For the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, partly to mostly cloudy and fairly dry. Lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 80s.

