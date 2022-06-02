Cooler than Average to Finish the Week

TULSA, Okla — Rain and thunder this morning has stayed mostly south of I-40 in eastern Oklahoma. Eventually, clouds and any rain will depart and we'll see sunshine returning later this afternoon. Temperatures will be comfortable for June standards, holding in the mid/upper 70s.

A few showers may develop tomorrow morning, but do not expect them to last into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s for your Friday afternoon plans.

As Gulf of Moisture starts to return Saturday, our chances of showers and storms will increase. Severe threat looks low at this time. We'll keep a slight storm chance in the forecast to finish out the weekend on Sunday.

Overall, the pattern looks fairly active next week with at least a chance of storms each day. Too early to know specifics or any potential severe weather threats that might come with it.

