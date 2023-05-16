Cooler temps through midweek

TULSA, Okla — Clouds will hold strong today, but a few rays of sunshine are possible by the end of the day. While we are not expecting any measurable rain, don't be surprised to see some patchy drizzle or a few sprinkles. Clouds will keep temps in check with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lots tonight will fall into the mid/upper 50s.

Wednesday may end up our nicest of the week with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs in the mid/upper 70s.

We'll need the umbrellas again at the end of the week as a cold front brings another chance for showers and storms on by Thursday PM into Friday. While not a classic severe weather setup, a few strong to marginally severe storms may be possible. Good news, it clears out in time giving an absolutely gorgeous weekend!

