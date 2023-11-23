Cooler temps arrive for your Friday plans

TULSA, Okla — Chillier temperatures will move in for Black Friday shoppers. Temps will be close to freezing early tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs on Friday will struggle into the upper 40s to low 50s despite some sunshine. Grab the sweaters and jackets and you’ll be good to go!

A storm system brings increasing rain chances late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, clearing early Sunday morning. Temperatures may get cold enough over far northwest parts of the region for some snow or sleet to mix in. Highest chance of seeing this will be from Pawnee, Osage, and Washington Counties, as well as Chautauqua and Montgomery Counties in Kansas.

As of now we do not anticipate any winter travel problems in our forecast area Saturday night into Sunday morning; However, accumulating snow looks likely just outside of our forecast area across NW Oklahoma and much of Kansas. Close enough we will need to monitor.

Highs Saturday will climb to near 50, but we’ll likely be stuck in the 40s on the cooler side of the system Sunday. Next week will start with lots of sunshine and chilly temperatures.

