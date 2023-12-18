Cooler temperatures to start the week

TULSA, Okla — After highs in the mid 60s on Sunday, Monday is shaping up to be much cooler, albeit closer to the seasonal average with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Grab the sunglasses with lots of sunshine. Temps tonight will be quite chilly, reaching the low/mid 20s by daybreak tomorrow.

Strong southerly flow will develop tomorrow with south winds gusting 25-30 mph. That should give temps a boost into the mid 50s with a mixture of clouds and sun.

Gusty south winds will stay with us in the middle and end of the week. Highs will range from mid 50s to low 60s Wednesday through Friday with lots of clouds and rain chances increasing Thursday into Friday.

Keep and umbrella with you over the weekend as we'll keep chances of rain in the forecast for Saturday and Christmas Eve. The chance of rain may linger into Christmas Day as well, but expect some adjustments on the timing and ow much over the next few days.

