TULSA, OKLA — Calmer and cooler morning commute with temperatures in the 30s out-the-door. Highs in the 50s to the north and 60s to the south under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

A storm system is expected to track across NW OK and up into KS tonight. There is a low chance for measurable rain with this system, mainly north of I-40. A rain/snow mix is possible near the OK/KS line, but no accumulation or impact is expected.

Overnight lows will range in the 30s.

Temperatures over the weekend will be close to seasonal averages with highs around 50 for Saturday and mid-40s for Sunday. Lots of sunshine is expected.

Another warm-up is in he forecast for early next week. Fire weather concerns will be limited and focused mainly on Saturday and Wednesday of next week after frontal passages.

