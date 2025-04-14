Cooler Monday And Gusty Winds

TULSA, Okla. — A cold front moving through Green Country will bring strong winds Monday. North winds 15-30 mph with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Grab the jacket for Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 40s. We are looking at sunny skies with highs in the low 70s and calm north winds.

Lows near 50° Wednesday morning and then into the upper 70s. South winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Slight chance for a few showers, especially during the morning hours. Partly cloudy.

Windy on Thursday and partly cloudy. South winds 15-30 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph. Lows in the lower 60s and then mid 80s.

Lows only down to the mid 60s Friday morning and then afternoon highs in the mid 80s. SW winds 15-25 mph with higher gusts ahead of our next front. Chance for some showers and storms developing during the afternoon and at night. This activity could very well be strong to severe. We'll keep you posted as we get closer and we get better data into the weather center.

Showers will still be around on Saturday and on Easter Sunday. Lows in the 50s and then highs from the low to mid 70s. Keep it tuned to our forecasts as yards and lawns could be very wet for any weekend egg hunts.

