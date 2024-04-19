Cooler for Friday

TULSA, Okla. — After a chilly start this morning, afternoon highs in the upper 60s with breezy northeast winds. Expect dry conditions for any Friday plans!

Gloomy conditions for Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s although a few may only stay in the upper 50s! Rain chances increase starting in the morning and continuing on and off throughout the day. Widespread rain will be higher for our southern counties but we should all keep an eye on the sky!

Some sunshine returns by Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 60s and calm northerly winds.

South winds for Monday will bring warmer air to the area with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine.

An active weather pattern in store with rain chances increasing by the middle of the week. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer!

