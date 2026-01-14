Cooler and Windy Today

TULSA, OKLA — A cold front passing through early this morning bringing a few light showers as cooler air settles into the area.

Coats needed out-the-door with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with feels like temps this afternoon in the lower 40s.

Gusty north winds will develop behind the cold front and will raise fire weather concerns today!

Thursday morning will be our coldest of the week with lows in the low 20s and wind chills ranging from upper single digits to mid teens. Bundle up to start, but we'll recover back into the lower 50s Thursday afternoon.

Gusty winds are also expected again for Friday with concerns for an elevated fire weather risk. Highs Friday in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We'll start the weekend chilly with temperatures actually running below average for a change. After morning lows in the 20s, afternoon highs will hold in the low/mid 40s.

Data differs on Sunday with some data bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air in to close out the weekend, but other data starts another warm up. Our current forecast will split the difference with highs in the 40s, and we'll continue to adjust as we get closer.

