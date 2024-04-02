Cooler and Cloudy Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — A gloomy Tuesday in store after a cold front moved across our area. Expect cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine later this evening. Breezy northwest winds with highs in the mid to low 50s.

The sunshine returns Wednesday with highs a few degrees warmer in the mid to low 60s. Overnight lows cooler in the upper 30s.

A slow warming trend by Friday with highs in the 70s as southerly winds return.

Strong south winds 15-25 mph expected by the weekend. We are tracking a chance for showers and storms late Saturday into early hours on Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s.

We are still a few days out to determine the cloud coverage for the Total Solar Eclipse happening Monday. Stay tuned as we get closer!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

