Cooler and Calmer Thursday

TULSA, OKLA- — Breezy north winds as a drier/cooler air mass moves in, along with a gradual clearing from west to east.

Mainly sunny this afternoon with cooler daytime highs around 60 degrees.

Clouds return this evening with overnight lows in the 40s.

On and off rain chances return tomorrow morning and will continue throughout the day.

There will be a couple of embedded thunderstorms allowing for some locations could see heavy rainfall.

Daytime highs tomorrow still manage to warm into the lower 60s.

By tomorrow evening, a cold front is expected to move through.

Temperatures behind this front will be much colder with highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the 40s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --