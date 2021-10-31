Watch
Cooler and breezy today

Posted at 6:18 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 07:18:11-04

A cold front will move through today with cooler temps this afternoon in the 60s and breezy north winds.

It will be cool for the trick-or-treaters tonight with temps in the 50s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon Highs will be in the low 50s.

Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday.

