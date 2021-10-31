Cooler and breezy today

A cold front will move through today with cooler temps this afternoon in the 60s and breezy north winds.
It will be cool for the trick-or-treaters tonight with temps in the 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon Highs will be in the low 50s.
Rain chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday.
