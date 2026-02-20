Cooler Air Settles in for Friday

TULSA, OKLA — Noticeably cooler air moves in today with light winds and mostly sunny skies.

Highs this afternoon in the low to mid-50s.

Clouds increase tonight as the next system rolls through, and while a few spots could see light rain early Saturday, dry air near the surface may limit measurable totals.

Overnight lows in the mid to low 30s.

Another surge of colder air arrives tomorrow with gusty winds and below-normal temperatures.

Highs for Saturday around 50 degrees with lows below freezing the 20s.

Even cooler air follows Sunday, keeping highs below average through Monday.

Monday will be our chilliest of the next few days, but we'll see a quick rebound Tuesday!

Be mindful as the fire danger may increase again as strong south winds return Tuesday with warmer temperatures.

Highs may reach the 70s in spots in the middle of next week.

