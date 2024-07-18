Cool Summer Weather

TULSA, OKLA- — Pleasant July weather under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs this afternoon in the upper 80s with a NE breeze.

There's a slim chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm to develop through this evening mainly south and east of Tulsa.

Lows tonight dip into the mid-60s.

Lots of sunshine for Friday with highs returning to the upper 80s.

Upper 80s Saturday afternoon with an increasing chance for showers and storms later Saturday night and overnight.

Then a good chance for showers and storms on Sunday. Highs in the mid 80s. Weekend morning lows in the upper 60s.

The unsettled pattern continues for Monday and Tuesday with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s and early mornings in the upper 60s still.

