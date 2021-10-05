Cool Start, Warm Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — Mainly sunny on Tuesday. Highs in the low 80s. NE winds 5-10 mph.

Quiet evening with overnight lows returning to the 50s.

Increasing cloud coverage for tomorrow with a slim chance of showers developing mainly along the OK/AR border. Daytime highs around 80 degrees.

A warming trend in temperatures will begin late this week and last into the weekend.

Highs likely to peak in the 90s with strong southerly wind gusts upward of 35 mph by Saturday.

After a stretch of quiet weather, rain chances will return late this weekend and early next week.

