Cool Morning, Warm Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA — Grab a jacket this morning with temperatures in the 50s out-the-door. There is a slim chance a few showers develop over Pawnee, Osage, and Chautauqua Counties, but any rain will be extremely light with no impact to help with the drought.

We'll rebound this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Clear and quiet this evening with overnight lows around 50 degrees.

The warm up will gradually continue through the end of the week with temps nearing 90 on Friday.

The weekend looks toasty with highs returning to the low 90s. We could very well be around record highs, especially on Sunday. Morning lows in the low 60s.

As of now, it looks like the next front (probably dry again) will move through by Monday the 14th, which will drop temperatures again for next week.

