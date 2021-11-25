Cool, blustery Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving!

It is a cold, blustery morning with temps in the 30s and gusty north winds producing wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s. Bundle up!

Friday morning will be very cold with lows in the upper 20s. Friday afternoon will be sunny with highs near 60.

The weekend will be pleasant with upper 60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --