Cool Autumn Morning

TULSA, OKLA — Sunshine returns today with highs warmer in the mid-80s and calmer winds out of the SE.

Staying quiet tonight with overnight lows around 60 degrees.

We will continue to warm up for the remainder of the work week with most places reaching 90 degrees starting tomorrow afternoon.

Dry conditions will also remain in the forecast through the extended planner.

Dropping slightly on Sunday to the upper 80s. Lows stay in the low 60s. A front will move through later Sunday and into Monday.

That front will drop highs to the low 80s Monday afternoon. Morning lows in the mid 50s with northerly to northeasterly winds. Unfortunately, no rain with this front either.

