Cool and Dry Fall Day

TULSA, OKLA- — Bundle up out-the-door this morning with temps in the low 30s.

Plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day with a moderate northerly wind flow.

Cooler daytime highs in the mid-50s.

A freeze will be likely tomorrow morning with max temps returning to the mid to upper 50s and breezy south winds.

The upcoming weekend looks to be mainly dry and mild with highs topping out in the 60s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --