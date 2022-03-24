Cool and Damp Thursday Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly cloudy, cool and damp start to Thursday. Gradual clearing expected by the afternoon with the return of some much needed sunshine.

Daytime highs still trending on the cooler side topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s, along brisk north winds.

We'll stay calm and clear this evening with chilly overnight lows in the mid-30s.

Mostly sunny on Friday with the return of south winds boosting highs around 70 degrees.

The upcoming weekend is still looking dry with more Spring-like temperatures! Highs in the upper 60s on Saturday, then upper 70s for Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

We start off the workweek with highs in the 80s and some concerns for fire weather danger.

