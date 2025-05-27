Cool and Cloudy Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of cloud coverage for Tuesday with areas of drizzle and mist. Afternoon highs in the low 70s with calm northerly winds.

A cool start Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 50s. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. A slim chance of a stray shower.

Chance for more showers and storms later Wednesday night into Thursday morning as our next system moves in. We'll dry out for your Thursday afternoon plans. Lows Thursday near 60° with highs in the low 70s.

We should be dry on Friday with mid 50s to start and then upper 70s to near 80°. Partly cloudy.

Over the weekend, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Maybe a few showers and storms trying to come through on Saturday. Lows in the upper 50s to the lower 60s and afternoon highs much warmer in the low to mid 80s.

