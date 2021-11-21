Watch
Cool and breezy today

Posted at 6:16 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 07:16:48-05

Happy Sunday!

A cool front is moving through this morning with breezy north winds. This afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows near freezing.

Monday will be sunny and pleasantly cool with highs near 60.

The next chance for rain and a few thunderstorms will be Wednesday afternoon and evening as the next cold front moves in.

