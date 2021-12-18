Colder, breezy Saturday

It will be feeling more like December today with temps in the 40s and breezy north winds. We will also welcome some sunshine back today!
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the middle 40s.
