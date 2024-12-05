Colder Air Returns

TULSA, OKLA — Big coats needed today with highs around 40 and feels like temps struggling to climb above freezing this afternoon. We'll stay mostly sunny today with breezy north-northeast winds.

Staying clear tonight with calmer winds and overnight lows chilly in the upper teens and 20s.

Better temps tomorrow, but still remaining below average near 50 degrees under a mainly sunny sky and a light south wind.

Over the weekend, mostly sunny on Saturday, then fairly cloudy on Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s Saturday and then 40s Sunday.

We'll keep highs in the 50s on Monday. The morning starts with temps in the mid 40s.

Another front will come through, which drops highs down to the 40s on Tuesday with lows near freezing.

