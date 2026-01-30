Cold with Some Flurries Today

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
***COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO NOON SATURDAY***

A strong cold front will move through the area today, bringing another round of bitter cold temperatures tonight into tomorrow.

Highs this afternoon will struggle in the low to mid-30s with a few flurries possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

A Cold Weather Advisory will go into effect at midnight with overnight lows in the single digits and feels like temps ranging from zero to 10 below zero.

Highs tomorrow afternoon remain chilly in the low to mid-20s.

The good news is that this cold snap will be short-lived! Temperatures are forecast to rebound quickly, returning to near seasonal by the beginning of next week.

Highs in the low 50s look possible for Groundhog day on Monday!

Chance for rain on Tuesday. As of now, precipitation looks to move out before air mass cools sufficiently for any winter weather with this system.

Dry and near normal temperatures are in the forecast for late next week.

