Cold Wednesday

Breezy northwest winds return making it feel colder
Posted at 6:59 AM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 08:07:53-05

TULSA, Okla. — Bundle up this morning! Cold conditions continue all day with highs near 40° but breezy northwest winds will make it feel much colder. Wind chill values near 32° all day.

Early Thursday morning, a few of our northern counties could see some snow flurries. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs near 40° once again.

The warmest day this week looks to be Saturday with highs in the low 50s and calm southwest winds.

New Year's Eve look chilly, especially at night so you will want those extra layers as a dry cold front moves in dropping temperatures in the 20s to welcome 2024!

The first week of the new year looks chilly!

