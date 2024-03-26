Cold Tuesday Morning

TULSA, Okla. — Grab a coat this morning! Chilly temperatures in the 30s but only warming in the low 50s by the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies with breezy WNW winds 10-20 mph.

A freeze looks possible Wednesday morning with temperatures once again near or below freezing. Winds will be more calm with temperatures in the upper 50s by the afternoon.

The warm-up will continue with 60s on Thursday and 70s on Good Friday!

As of now Easter Weekend looks beautiful for any outdoor activities! Warm temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. A front will be just to our north, but as of now it appears we'll remain on the warm side of the front. your Easter plans look good to go!

Have a great week!

