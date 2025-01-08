Cold Today with Wintry Weather Tomorrow

**WINTER STORM WATCH FOR FAR SE OKLAHOMA 12 PM THURSDAY UNTIL 12 PM FRIDAY**

We've got another sunny and cold day ahead with highs this afternoon in the low to mid-30s. Bundle up to start, and grab the sunglasses!

Tonight, Mostly clear with temperatures holding steady in the 20s overnight.

Snow chances increase for Thursday with the highest confidence for higher accumulations along south of I-40. There are still uncertainties about the details of how much and how far northwest any accumulating snow will reach. If you have plans to be out Thursday afternoon into Friday, please plan accordingly as snow may impact those plans.

For areas north of I-40, lower snowfall totals are likely as there is still some uncertainty with borderline temperatures and dry air that could potentially limit snowfall totals. Our current forecast for the Tulsa metro is anywhere from a dusting to an inch or two. Those of you in far northwest parts of Green country may struggle to get much accumulation out of this system.

We'll continue to adjust the forecast as needed. These types of events are quite fluid so make sure to stay updated. Any snow that does accumulated will melt quickly with highs expected to reach the low/mid 40s over the weekend along with some sunshine.

Stay warm and safe this week!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

