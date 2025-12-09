Cold Then Pleasant Tuesday Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Grab a jacket to start Tuesday morning with lows in the 30s. Lots of sunshine with breezy south winds 10-25 mph. This will help temperatures climb in the low 60s! Great outdoor weather.

Morning temps in the low 40s Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid 50s behind a weak cold front. Partly cloudy skies. North winds 10-20 mph behind a cool front

Southwest winds return Thursday with a nice warm up! Lows look to drop to the mid/upper 30s with afternoon highs in the low/mid 60s! A beautiful day!

A stronger cold front is slated to move in by Friday with a second on Saturday. Lows on Friday in the mid/upper 30s with highs near 50.

Over the weekend, highs will fall back into the 40s on Saturday with 30s possible on Sunday! As a front moves in Saturday, a few showers may be possible but coverage will be limited.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

