Cold Start Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Grab the jacket this morning as temperatures struggle in the low 30s. Increasing clouds towards this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s and breezy southwest winds. As a low pressure system to our north moves east, a few of our northern counties may see some snow flurries. Slight chances continue into Wednesday.

Cold mornings continue the next few day. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 30s to low 40s!

We will slowly warm up in the low 50s by Saturday but the start of 2024 looks chilly!

