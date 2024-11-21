Cold Start To Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Bundle up this morning as temperatures drop in the 30s. Some locations will be below freezing! By the afternoon, highs stay in the mid 50s with sunny skies and northwest winds 10-15 mph.

By Friday morning, Tulsa and most of Green Country will likely be near or below freezing. Highs in the afternoon will stay in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies and calm north winds.

After another chilly start Saturday morning (mid 30s), gusty south winds will push afternoon temps into the mid 60s. Sunday will be our warmest of the next few days with highs in the low 70s! Any plans this weekend look good to go!

Another cold front will sweep through Sunday evening dropping the temperatures to start next week. the current forecast has highs in the mid 50s for Monday, and possible in the upper 40s to low 50s at best by the middle of next week.

Data is hinting at a light rain chance in the middle of next week, possibly into Thanksgiving day. We will continue to see changes as we get closer.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

