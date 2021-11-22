Cold Start, Pleasant Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — Mainly sunny for Monday and Tuesday with highs Monday in the low 60s and then upper 60s on Tuesday. Winds becoming SW on Monday 5-15 mph, but then S 10-20 on Tuesday with gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs still in the 60s on Wednesday with increasing rain and some isolated thunderstorms Wednesday evening with our next cold front.

As of now, it looks fairly dry during the day on Thanksgiving with increasing sunshine, but highs only near 50°.

Afternoon temperatures still in the 50s on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Highs in the 60s next weekend.

Have a great week ahead!

