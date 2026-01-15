Cold Start, Mild Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA — Cold morning commute with temperatures in the 20s out-the-door. Sunshine and a moderate SW breeze will return helping to rebound highs into the mid to lower 50s.

Some clouds this evening with overnight lows at or slightly above freezing.

Fire weather concerns return tomorrow as strong winds develop behind another passing cold front. This front will be moving through late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Highs tomorrow around 50 degrees.

Multiple cold fronts this weekend and early next week will maintain near or just below average temperatures from Friday night through the early part of next week.

A lot of clouds moving through on Saturday. Chance for maybe a few flurries. Lows in the mid-20s with highs around 40 degrees. Gusty northwest winds again.

Lows Sunday morning will range from the mid teens to lower 20s. Sunshine and a south to southwest wind will push temps well into the 40s in the afternoon.

Another cold front moves in by MLK Day with lows in the mid-20s and then afternoon temps around 40 degrees. Bundle up if you have plans to head out to the parade!

The chill remains for Tuesday with morning lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Afternoon highs will hold in the mid to upper 40s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

