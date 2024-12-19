Cold Morning, Warmer Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA — Cold morning commute with some areas of patchy fog out-the-door.

Temperatures will rebound into the 50s this afternoon as southerly winds return. Aside from some gusts around 25 mph this afternoon, a nice day is in store under a mostly sunny sky.

We're tracking another dry cold front that will knock temperatures down once again for tomorrow. We look to start Friday morning in the 20s and struggle to reach a high in the lower 40s with breezy north winds.

Seasonal temperatures into the weekend with dry weather persisting. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Slow warming trend into Christmas week with rain chances returning as our pattern becomes more active again.

The best opportunity for rain showers likely by Monday and Christmas Eve. Mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be warmer in the low to the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

As of now, for Christmas Day, it does look dry with some clouds around. Lows in the lower 40s with highs in the 50s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

