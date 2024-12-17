Cold Morning, Mild Afternoon with Increasing Clouds

TULSA, OKLA — Grab the coats with a noticeably colder start this morning with temps in the mid to upper 30s.

After the chilly morning, we'll see clouds increase from the south by the afternoon. Highs still manage to climb into the upper 50s and a few lower 60s.

Another cold front moves across Green Country by the evening. A few showers and storms will be possible overnight into early Wednesday morning with the highest chances south of I-44. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Much colder air is expected tomorrow with temperatures in the morning around 38 degrees. By the afternoon, highs stay in the upper 40s with breezy north winds and lots of sunshine.

A cold Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s! Highs in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies and southwest winds 5-15 mph.

The parade of cold fronts will continue with another moving in Thursday evening. This front will pass through dry, but looks to make Friday the chillest of the next few days with lows in the mid 20s and highs in the mid/upper 40s.

The last weekend before Christmas will cooperate for any last minute shopping plans! We'll enjoy lots of sunshine. Temps remaining near to perhaps a bit above average.

