Cold Morning Commute

Some Light Snow Possible Tonight
Posted at 4:09 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 05:09:43-05

TULSA, OKLA- — Our feels like temps tomorrow morning likely to dip down into the single digits under a partly cloudy sky.

Daytime highs return to the upper 30s with some light wintry precipitation and minor snow accumulation possible late this afternoon and evening.

Overnight lows near our seasonal averages in the upper 20s.

Highs in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s this upcoming weekend.

