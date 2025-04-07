Cold Monday Morning

***FREEZE WARNING FOR GREEN COUNTRY UNTIL 10 AM TODAY***

Coats needed as you head out this morning with temperatures near or below freezing. We finally see sunny skies with calm northwest winds along with highs in the upper 60s.

Upper 30s Tuesday morning but we warm up in the low 70s by the afternoon. Sunny skies with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Low 50s Wednesday morning with a nice afternoon in store. Highs climb in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and southwest winds 10-25 mph.

Quiet and dry weather continues through the weekend with highs in the low 70s Thursday and Friday along with north winds.

Much warmer this weekend with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Lots of sunshine with breezy south winds.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

