Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold Monday Morning

Warming up and staying dry this week
Posted
and last updated

***FREEZE WARNING FOR GREEN COUNTRY UNTIL 10 AM TODAY***

Coats needed as you head out this morning with temperatures near or below freezing. We finally see sunny skies with calm northwest winds along with highs in the upper 60s.

Upper 30s Tuesday morning but we warm up in the low 70s by the afternoon. Sunny skies with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Low 50s Wednesday morning with a nice afternoon in store. Highs climb in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and southwest winds 10-25 mph.

Quiet and dry weather continues through the weekend with highs in the low 70s Thursday and Friday along with north winds.

Much warmer this weekend with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Lots of sunshine with breezy south winds.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital