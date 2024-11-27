Cold Front Moves In Today

TULSA, Okla. — More cloud coverage today with temperatures in the upper 50s for Wednesday. South winds now but a cold front that moves in this afternoon will bring north winds. Expect breezy north winds to increase through this evening with gusts up to 30 mph.

A chilly start to Thanksgiving morning with temperatures around 32°. Feels-like temps in the 20s. By the afternoon, highs in the mid 40s with sunny skies and calm north winds.

For Friday, lows into the mid 20s, then mid 40s during the afternoon. NE winds 5-15 mph.

On Saturday we'll warm up to the mid 50s. Morning lows around 30°.

Our next cold front will move in later Saturday, which will drop our low to the mid 20s Sunday morning with daytime highs in the mid 40s.

