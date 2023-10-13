TULSA, Okla. — As a cold front moves in this morning, we will see an increase in strong northwest winds. Skies will gradually clear with highs in the upper 60s.

We start off the weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s. Lots of sunshine for Saturday with breezy north winds.

Sunday expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 63° and partly cloudy skies.

We start Monday morning with temperatures in the low 40s so don't forget the sweater or jacket! Highs in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Next cold front arrives late Wednesday into Thursday with an increase in rain chances.

