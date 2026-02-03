Cold Front Brings Brief Shower Chances

TULSA, OKLA — A cold front has moved into northeastern Oklahoma and will continue steadily southeastward, clearing the local forecast area by late Tuesday morning. As the front moves through, scattered showers are expected along the boundary from southeastern Oklahoma into western Arkansas. Rainfall amounts will remain light, with no flooding concerns.

Behind the front, drier weather will return Tuesday afternoon. However, the break will be short-lived. A fast-moving disturbance embedded in strong north-northwest flow aloft will push another surge of cooler air into the region on Wednesday. This reinforcing cold shot will bring increased cloud cover and mark the coldest temperatures of the forecast period.

Forecast guidance generally agrees on a narrow band of light precipitation developing late Tuesday night into Wednesday, passing near or just west of the Highway 75 corridor. A brief rain and snow mix will be possible, but any snowfall accumulation is expected to be minimal to none, with no impacts anticipated.

Conditions improve quickly heading into Thursday as surface high pressure shifts southeast of the region. Gusty southwesterly winds will develop, ushering in warmer air and a return to above-normal temperatures. This stretch of dry and mild weather is expected to continue through next weekend.

Looking ahead, low rain chances may return to the forecast by early next week, but no significant weather impacts are expected at this time.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

