Cold front arrives today with the chilliest of air of the season so far

TULSA, Okla — A cold front will sweep across Green Country this afternoon with a drop in temps and gusty north breeze behind it! Most of us will see our temps peak today between 70 to 75, but we’ll turn cooler by late afternoon with 60s likely for the drive home. Clouds will also increase this afternoon and evening with a few sprinkles possible. Grab the sweatshirts and jackets for Friday Night Football as temps will be falling through the 50s.

Tomorrow morning will be our coldest since a 40-degree low we had on May 3rd. Lows in Tulsa should reach the low 40s, and we’ll likely see 30s away from the metro. Welcome sweater weather! Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine. Highs in the low/mid-60s Saturday and mid/upper 70s Sunday. High temps should return to the low 80s by the middle of next week before another strong cold front chills us back down late next week.

