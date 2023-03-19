Cold Conditions Again for Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Below normal temperatures are expected to continue today with highs in the mid-40s under a mainly sunny sky and calm winds.

Another chilly evening ahead with overnight lows around freezing.

Some improvement for tomorrow with afternoon temps in the 50s to around 60 degrees.

Our temps continue to warm with increasing rain chances and gusty southerly winds through the week.

High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday climbing into the 70s for most locations.

A brief break in precipitation for Wednesday before shower and thunderstorm chances increase late Wednesday night and Thursday. Some storms may be strong to severe.

