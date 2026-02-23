Cold Before The Warm Up This Week

TULSA, Okla. — Grab the coat this Monday morning with temperatures in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Plenty of sunshine with calm north winds and highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday lows in the upper 30s but warming up near 70°. Elevated fire weather increases with SSW winds 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Minimum humidity 15-25% so make sure to avoid any outdoor burning as the ongoing drought continues.

Lows Wednesday in the low 40s with an increase in cloud coverage. Afternoon temperatures in the low 70s with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

A weak cold front will then pass through leading to north winds 10-20 mph on Thursday. Partly cloudy skies with some light rain showers early in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Back to mostly sunny skies on Friday. Lows in the upper 30s with highs in the low 70s. South winds 10-15 mph.

As of now, Saturday morning temperatures in the upper 40s with highs in the low 70s. South winds becoming north 10-20 mph.

