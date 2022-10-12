Cold Arrives In Green Country This Morning

TULSA, Okla — A cold front will sweep across Green Country this morning, clearing the region by early afternoon. As the front arrives, we can't rule out a few isolated storms, but not everyone will see rain. Highest chances will stay in Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Behind the front, we'll see a push of dry air. A gusty north wind combined with the dry air and drought conditions will equal a high fire risk today. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Afternoon temps will reach the upper 70s to near 80.

We'll get a reinforcing shot of cooler air tonight pushing temps into the 40s by daybreak tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be cooler, but closer to average for this time of year. Highs in the low/mid 70s with abundant sunshine.

80-degree weather should return Friday and into Saturday with Saturday the warmer of the two days. Another cold front moves in Saturday afternoon/evening. Storms will likely develop with this front in the late afternoon and evening. As of now it appears the chance of storms may end up staying south of HWY 412. Those of you I-40 and southward will likely have the highest chance of seeing rain/storms by Saturday night. We'll continue to fine tune this as we get closer. A few marginally strong to severe storms may be possible as well.

Cooler weather settled in on Sunday with the coolest weather of the season so far arriving by Tuesday of next week. Lows in the 30s could be possible by the middle of next week!

