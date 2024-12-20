Cold and Breezy Friday

TULSA, Okla. — Bundle up this morning as temperatures look to stay in the low 30s. Wind chill values in the teens and low 20s with breezy north winds. Lots of sunshine for Friday with highs in the low 40s.

Overnight lows drop in the low 20s to start Saturday morning. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s with sunny skies.

Sunday morning is chilly but a nice afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday looks best for any last minute Christmas shopping.

An active pattern looks to set up for Christmas week with what may end up being at least a couple of chances of rain. We'll notice more cloud cover on Monday as moisture returns ahead of the first system of the week. A few showers may develop in the afternoon as well.

Rain chances will likely go up Monday night and into Tuesday. Highs both Monday and Tuesday should hold in the low/mid 50s.

We'll likely need to keep adjusting, but for now only going to keep a slight shower chance in for Christmas Day as we may be between systems. Highs in the mid 50s for your Christmas plans!

Another chance of rain, possibly thunderstorms may arrive Thursday into Thursday night, and temps will remain above average through week's end.

