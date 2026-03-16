Cold and Blustery Monday

TULSA, OKLA — Winter briefly returned to the region this morning as temperatures dropped into the 20s, with a few spots dipping into the upper teens. Gusty northwest winds are making it feel even colder, with wind chills in the teens and single digits early today.

Any lingering low clouds early this morning will clear around sunrise, leaving mostly sunny skies.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon. Very dry air and northwest wind gusts of 20–30 mph will also create elevated fire weather concerns across the area. Winds will gradually diminish later this evening.

Another hard freeze is expected tonight into tomorrow morning. A quick warm-up follows for St. Patrick's Day as southerly winds return, pushing highs into the 50s and 60s, though dry air and breezy conditions will keep fire danger elevated.

Temperatures will continue climbing through the week as high pressure builds across the region. By Friday and Saturday, highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, with some locations possibly nearing 90 degrees — around 20 to 30 degrees above normal for mid-March.

Dry weather is expected to continue for several days, keeping fire danger the main concern. A cold front may arrive early next week, bringing somewhat cooler temperatures and potentially signaling a shift toward a more active weather pattern later this month.

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