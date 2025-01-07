Cold Air Continues

TULSA, Okla. — Extra layers needed once again this morning as wind chill values stay in the single digits. Dry and sunny for your Tuesday with highs near or at freezing and north winds 5-15 mph.

Expect similar conditions for Wednesday with frigid temperatures in the morning. Highs stay near freezing. We see an increase in cloud coverage later in the day as our next system moves in.

Snow chances increase for Thursday with highest confidence south of I-40. There are still uncertainties about the details of how much and how far northwest any accumulating snow will reach. Even in areas where amounts are lighter, travel impacts look possible. If you have plans to be out Thursday evening into Friday, please plan accordingly as snow make impact those plans. We'll continue to adjust the forecast as needed. These types of events are quite fluid so make sure to stay updated.

As we approach the weekend, temperatures stay in the upper 30s to low 40s as highs. Lots of sunshine and calm winds.

Stay warm and safe this week!

