Coats Needed This Morning

*** FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR CHAUTAUQUA (KS), WASHINGTON, OSAGE, PAWNEE, CREEK, AND OKFUSKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY ***

Grab the coats this morning with cold conditions! Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s with calm northwest winds. Good news is the sunshine makes a much needed return. Highs near 60 degrees with some in the upper 50s.

On Halloween Friday, a Frost Advisory may be needed for parts of Green Country to start with morning lows in the mid/upper 30s. The afternoon looks beautiful with highs in the mid 60s. We'll fall into the mid/upper 50s for trick-or-treating Friday evening. A nice evening with increasing cloud coverage.

A frontal system may bring a slight chance of a few sprinkles of light showers overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, then we'll clear quickly behind it for the rest of the weekend. Lows in the low/mid 40s on Saturday and back into the 30s Sunday morning. Look for highs both Saturday and Sunday near 60°.

A warming trend looks likely next week with afternoon highs returning to the 70s by midweek.

