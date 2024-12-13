Cloudy with some drizzle for Friday

TULSA, OKLA — Clouds continue to increase this morning with temperatures in the mid to low 40s out-the-door. Highs this afternoon in the mid-50s with some light precipitation possible. The better chances for rain and a few thunderstorms will arrive late tonight.

After the rain moves out early tomorrow morning, we see the return of sunshine as temperatures warm to the lower 60s. As of now, no issues for any of the Christmas parades, just have a jacket with you.

Sunday looks mild with morning temperatures in the upper 30s. By the afternoon, highs in the low 60s with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Another system moves in that will bring rain chances overnight Sunday into Monday morning. We should we clear by the afternoon with highs in the low 60s with breezy northwest winds.

Cooler air will filter in for Tuesday with morning temperatures in the low 30s and highs in the low 50s. Sunshine returns with north winds becoming south in the afternoon.

30s to start Wednesday morning with highs in the mid to upper 40s as highs. Partly cloudy with northwest winds and a slight chance for rain. We will continue to monitor as we get closer.

