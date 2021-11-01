Cloudy, Cool with Spotty Rain Chances

TULSA, OKLA- — Cooler air has pushed into the region and will stick around this week.
This leads to cloudy conditions with a few off and on light precipitation chances, especially this afternoon.
Daytime highs around 50 degrees with a light to moderate NE breeze.
More widespread rain showers expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s.
A drier air mass returns for Thursday with a sun/cloud mix. Daytime highs remain below average around 50 degrees.
Mostly sunny for Friday with slightly warmer max temperatures in the mid-50s.
