Cloudy, Cool with Spotty Rain Chances

TULSA, OKLA- — Cooler air has pushed into the region and will stick around this week.

This leads to cloudy conditions with a few off and on light precipitation chances, especially this afternoon.

Daytime highs around 50 degrees with a light to moderate NE breeze.

More widespread rain showers expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s.

A drier air mass returns for Thursday with a sun/cloud mix. Daytime highs remain below average around 50 degrees.

Mostly sunny for Friday with slightly warmer max temperatures in the mid-50s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --